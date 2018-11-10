Broward County to undergo machine recount in Florida midterm races
Election officials in Broward County announced that multiple tight races in Florida, including elections for senator and governor, will be reviewed in a series of recounts.
Protests erupt in Broward County after officials trigger recount03:36
Broward County to undergo machine recount in Florida midterm races05:52
Katyal: "Even the most conservative jurist like Justice Scalia would laugh this argument out of court."03:48
Actor Jesse Williams on President Trump: 'He's a one-punch fighter.'04:57
Georgia Democrats respond to Kemp's claim of attempted voter hack03:19
"Reversing Roe" filmmakers: 'We really did want to understand both sides'06:07