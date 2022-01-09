Bronx fire ‘horrific, painful’ for New York City says Mayor Adams
A fire in the Bronx, N.Y. left over 60 people injured. The blaze caused residents to jump out of the 19 story building. Mayor Eric Adams said, "The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in the city."Jan. 9, 2022
