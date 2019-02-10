Weekends with Alex Witt

Border funding talks have stalled. Is shutdown part 2 imminent?

10:44

Border security negotiations have stalled, and a government shutdown now looms as a real possibility. NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell and Rep. Katie Hill, join Alex Witt to discuss.Feb. 10, 2019

    10:44

  • Expanding Social Security so no retiree lives in poverty

    04:09

  • Thousands of anti-Maduro protesters gather in Florida

    01:42

  • Undocumented workers fired from Trump golf club will attend State of the Union

    00:53

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam not expected to resign over racist photo

    04:19

  • Roger Stone to NBC News: Mueller overreached

    12:52

