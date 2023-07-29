IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Blinken warns economic support for Niger in jeopardy following attempted coup

    04:31
Blinken warns economic support for Niger in jeopardy following attempted coup

04:31

In the days following an attempted coup in Niger, in which soldiers have declared their top general as the new head of state, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that the U.S.’ economic and security partnership with the nation is in jeopardy. Courtney Kube reports from Niamey, Niger, on the developing situation.July 29, 2023

