    Macron urged Putin to end military operations, protect nuclear sites during phone call

  • "Everyone is panicking in Moscow"

  • Inside the call with Zelenskyy

  • Zelenskyy pleas for more aid from U.S. lawmakers

  • Ukrainian refugee crisis grows as Russian invasion intensifies

  • Why it's important to publicize Brittney Griner's case

  • Vindman on 'Russia's lack of strategy & tactics'

  • American basketball player Brittney Griner detained in Russia

  • State Department issues travel warning urging Americans to leave Russia immediately 

  • EU shutting down airspace to Russian-controlled aircraft

  • Keeping Russian hack attacks from going viral.

  • Texas primary election just days away

  • Russian businesses are worried.

  • Inside Kharkiv as Russian troops attempt to advance.

  • Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine

  • Senior Defense official: U.S. has indications Russians are frustrated by lack of progress

  • U.S. authorizes $350M more in military aid to Ukraine amid NATO response force activation

  • U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion

Blinken: U.S., EU allies looking at ‘prospect of banning’ Russian oil imports

President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers to block Russian oil imports as attacks in Ukraine continue. The White House originally pushed back on the request in fear that it would decrease the global supply of oil and force Americans to pay higher prices at the gas pump. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is now in talks with EU allies looking at the “prospect of banning” oil imports. March 6, 2022

    Macron urged Putin to end military operations, protect nuclear sites during phone call

  • "Everyone is panicking in Moscow"

  • Inside the call with Zelenskyy

  • Zelenskyy pleas for more aid from U.S. lawmakers

