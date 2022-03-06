Blinken: U.S., EU allies looking at ‘prospect of banning’ Russian oil imports
President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers to block Russian oil imports as attacks in Ukraine continue. The White House originally pushed back on the request in fear that it would decrease the global supply of oil and force Americans to pay higher prices at the gas pump. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is now in talks with EU allies looking at the “prospect of banning” oil imports. March 6, 2022
