IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Meeting on hostage release negotiations concluded, Netanyahu's office says

    01:14
  • Now Playing

    Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    White House: Iran-backed militant groups behind drone attack that killed 3 U.S. soldiers

    04:08

  • Grisham: What Donald Trump told me about E. Jean Carroll in 2019

    10:53

  • 'Wasn't enough to make him stop': Trump lashes out at Carroll 93 times on social media this week

    04:46

  • Judge slams Republicans for January 6 rhetoric

    07:03

  • Fmr. Trump press sec.: Melania has been 'really pressuring' Trump to combat Carroll allegations

    04:09

  • Las Vegas rally will be Trump's first public remarks since Carroll verdict

    02:45

  • Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 race, endorses Trump

    11:24

  • 'May the best woman win': Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis suspending 2024 campaign 

    05:49

  • DeSantis suspends his presidential bid and endorses Trump

    06:28

  • DeSantis schedules New Hampshire appearances days before primary 

    02:11

  • Top conservative New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley

    03:30

  • 'It's getting out of control': Ret. Army Lt. General on threats against lawmakers

    05:36

  • 'Total clown car insanity': Legal expert dunks on Trump lawyer

    01:47

  • Iran accuses Israel of Syria strike that killed five military advisers

    03:11

  • Families of hostages remain 'hopeful' as Israel marks 100 days since Hamas attack

    02:14

  • Asa Hutchinson says he got a plane ticket to N.H. despite low polling

    02:55

  • Principal wounded in Iowa school shooting dies

    00:31

  • Iowa voter says Trump's poll lead would prevent him from caucusing over cold weather

    02:30

Weekends with Alex Witt

Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform

02:10

A bipartisan deal on the border is being finalized, with the text of the bill expected next week. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports on new measures featured in the bill and former President Donald Trump’s effort to kill it.Jan. 28, 2024

  • Meeting on hostage release negotiations concluded, Netanyahu's office says

    01:14
  • Now Playing

    Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    White House: Iran-backed militant groups behind drone attack that killed 3 U.S. soldiers

    04:08

  • Grisham: What Donald Trump told me about E. Jean Carroll in 2019

    10:53

  • 'Wasn't enough to make him stop': Trump lashes out at Carroll 93 times on social media this week

    04:46

  • Judge slams Republicans for January 6 rhetoric

    07:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All