Biden to travel to Brussels for NATO summit, president will not travel to Ukraine
President Joe Biden will travel to Europe where he will meet with G7 leaders, NATO, and the European Council. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the trip will be focused on rallying “the world in support of the Ukrainian people,” but said Biden will not travel to Ukraine. March 20, 2022
