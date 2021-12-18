IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden to deliver Tuesday speech on omicron variant as Covid cases rise

  • "Superimmunity," Explained

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Rescue, recovery efforts underway in western Kentucky after catastrophic tornadoes

    04:41

  • Voting Rights a Christmas Present?

    05:05

  • Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike

    03:15

  • New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected

    04:44

  • Former FBI exec: Michigan school shooting "Perfect storm of facts and circumstances"

    00:52

  • "We have not seen any remorse"

    00:51

  • Don't call it a comeback?

    02:38

  • Omicron is out there. Should I still get a booster?

    01:17

  • Germany, Italy, U.K. confirm cases of Covid omicron variant

    02:18

  • IOC president issues statement after speaking to missing tennis star Peng Shuai

    02:40

  • Why Biden's Build Back Better Bill won't add to inflation

    03:50

  • Departures halted after accidental gun discharge at Atlanta airport

    00:40

  • Community reacts to Rittenhouse acquittal of all charges in Kenosha trial

    02:52

  • "Everybody disagrees with the CBO"

    02:12

  • Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday event

    02:48

  • The Taylor Swift loyalty test

    01:26

  • What 100 Black pastors can do

    01:33

  • Sister of Paul Gosar: 'No, this wasn’t the brother I always knew'

    09:57

Weekends with Alex Witt

Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday

02:29

NBC's Josh Lederman reports on what is expected to be heard from President Biden on Tuesday when he addresses the alarming rise in omicron variant cases in the U.S.Dec. 18, 2021

  • "Superimmunity," Explained

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Rescue, recovery efforts underway in western Kentucky after catastrophic tornadoes

    04:41

  • Voting Rights a Christmas Present?

    05:05

  • Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike

    03:15

  • New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected

    04:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All