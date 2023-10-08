Biden tells Netanyahu more defense support is coming

Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from Israel02:20
'The most terrifying thing is her voice': Friend of woman kidnapped on video speaks out01:46
- Now Playing
Biden tells Netanyahu more defense support is coming02:50
- UP NEXT
Did Israel depend too much on technology for intelligence?01:57
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: Hamas 'will pay a price they have never paid before'04:23
U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support01:42
Former CIA director: Surprise attack "raises questions" about whether Israel intelligence may have been 'compromised'04:46
Rep. Meeks: 'There is absolutely, 100% no connection' between Hamas violence and Iran deal01:37
Top White House Security Advisor: U.S. ‘working closely’ with Israel to bring hostages back safely05:37
Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict03:40
'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack05:46
How a U.S. response to Israel will change if Americans are among hostages03:28
Blinken says Americans may be among dead and taken hostage in Israel02:12
How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?00:56
Rep. Seth Moulton: Congress 'pretty much paralyzed' on Israel without speaker01:50
Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis05:53
Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting03:58
Israel-Hamas conflict exposes intel failures04:31
What role does Iran play in the conflict between Palestine and Israel?02:54
Retired Lieutenant Colonel weighs in on intelligence failure in Israel04:32
Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from Israel02:20
'The most terrifying thing is her voice': Friend of woman kidnapped on video speaks out01:46
- Now Playing
Biden tells Netanyahu more defense support is coming02:50
- UP NEXT
Did Israel depend too much on technology for intelligence?01:57
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: Hamas 'will pay a price they have never paid before'04:23
U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support01:42
Play All