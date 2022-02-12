IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden to Putin: Consequences of invasion into Ukraine would be 'swift and severe'

  • Police removing protesters blocking Canada bridge after judge orders truckers to disperse

    Biden speaks with Putin as Ukraine invasion looms

    Celebrate Black History Month with Film

  • Take a selfie, view your tax records

  • Joe Rogan apologizes for repeatedly using n-word on his podcast

  • Boston mayor on storm: It's a big one here.

  • Fmr CIA Agent: Putin is working against himself

  • Providence mayor urges residents to stay indoors, non-emergency travel ban in place

  • Thousands without power as powerful nor'easter slams East Coast

  • Dems react to Sinema censure

  • Arizona Democratic Party censures Sen. Sinema

  • Senator: voting rights talks ongoing this weekend

  • Texas synagogue hostage suspect identified, relative speaks out

  • Life after Omicron

  • Rep. Jayapal on why the voting rights push is happening now

  • Getting Omicron on Purpose: Why It's a Bad Idea

  • Hope Still Alive in Voting Rights Fight

  • Tsunami advisory issued for west coast, Hawaii, after undersea volcanic eruption

  • Family of Martin Luther King Jr. leads Arizona march to press for voting rights legislation

Weekends with Alex Witt

Biden speaks with Putin as Ukraine invasion looms

President Biden had an hour-long call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as officials warn an invasion of Ukraine can happen "in a matter of days." NBC's Mike Memoli reports. Feb. 12, 2022

