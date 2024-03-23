IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden signs $1.2 trillion government funding bill
March 23, 202402:18
President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion government funding bill averting a government shutdown. The bill was passed in the Senate with a vote of 74-24 before reaching Biden's desk. March 23, 2024

