Biden returning to White House to meet with national security team
April 13, 2024
Weekends with Alex Witt

Biden returning to White House to meet with national security team

02:16

President Biden is returning to the White House from a trip to Delaware to meet with his national security team to monitor developments in the Middle East. NBC News' Brie Jackson reports on the change of plans amid threats that Iran may strike Israel.April 13, 2024

