Biden reacts to ‘devastating’ Colorado Springs deadly shooting

02:11

President Joe Biden spoke about the political implications surrounding gun safety after five people were killed and 18 injured when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club. Biden said, “Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often.” Nov. 20, 2022

