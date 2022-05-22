IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

    03:02
Weekends with Alex Witt

Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

03:02

NBC's Mike Memoli reports on President Biden's agenda for the second half of his Asia trip following his meeting with the South Korean leader, where he emphasized the importance of their partnership and said, "deterring threats is vital to the world." May 22, 2022

