IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Congressional leaders want to help Israel, Sen. Schumer says after Biden call
April 14, 202402:15
  • Now Playing

    Congressional leaders want to help Israel, Sen. Schumer says after Biden call

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Israel will respond to Iran attacks, Israeli official says

    03:22

  • Biden, G7 leaders unanimously condemn Iranian attack

    02:21

  • ‘A decisive, but clever, and very accurate response’ - What a former Israeli Prime Minister wants from Israel next

    07:18

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Israel should not retaliate against Iran

    13:21

  • ‘Muttering under his breath, disgusted looks, a performance for the jury,’ former Trump Press Secretary on expectations for criminal trial

    08:10

  • ‘He wants the spotlight on him’ - What Trump could be looking for in a VP pick

    05:35

  • ‘Everybody has an opinion’ about Trump in NY ahead of his first criminal trial

    09:33

  • IDF: Iran launches drone attacks against Israel

    02:53

  • 'I think he sort of relishes the storm' - former Trump counsel on upcoming trial

    08:44

  • IDF: Israel closing schools across country as Iran attack looms

    02:07

  • ‘It’s going to be packed in there’ - NYT reporter on what to expect in court ahead of Trump’s first criminal trial

    10:00

  • ‘This is imminent, but it doesn’t have to be’ says former State Department official as regional powers try to prevent escalated Israel-Iran conflict

    05:57

  • Biden returning to White House to meet with national security team

    02:16

  • “I am not just dealing with grieving the loss of a child, I am grieving not having justice”: Mother reflects on loss and grief after Sandy Hook 

    06:00

  • Israeli military to withdraw troops from southern Gaza

    03:30

  • USGS reports nearly 30 aftershocks since New Jersey earthquake

    04:33

  • 'She has always been country': Critic on Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter'

    05:37

  • 'I will be back very soon': Netanyahu relieves concerns surrounding upcoming hernia surgery

    03:00

  • Coast Guard says crews removed first section of Baltimore bridge

    03:34

Weekends with Alex Witt

Congressional leaders want to help Israel, Sen. Schumer says after Biden call

02:15

President Biden spoke with congressional leaders after Iran’s attack on Israel. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said there was a consensus to help Israel and Ukraine. April 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Congressional leaders want to help Israel, Sen. Schumer says after Biden call

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Israel will respond to Iran attacks, Israeli official says

    03:22

  • Biden, G7 leaders unanimously condemn Iranian attack

    02:21

  • ‘A decisive, but clever, and very accurate response’ - What a former Israeli Prime Minister wants from Israel next

    07:18

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Israel should not retaliate against Iran

    13:21

  • ‘Muttering under his breath, disgusted looks, a performance for the jury,’ former Trump Press Secretary on expectations for criminal trial

    08:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All