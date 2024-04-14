IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden, G7 leaders unanimously condemn Iranian attack
April 14, 202402:21
Weekends with Alex Witt

Biden, G7 leaders unanimously condemn Iranian attack

02:21

President Joe Biden and G7 leaders unanimously condemned Iran’s attack on Israel. Biden conveyed to Netanyahu that the U.S. will not be a part of any counteroffensive.April 14, 2024

