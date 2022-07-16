IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden emphasizes value of human rights during Saudi Arabia trip

Weekends with Alex Witt

Biden emphasizes value of human rights during Saudi Arabia trip

During a summit with Gulf state leaders in Saudi Arabia, President Joe Biden stressed that human rights as an American value should be respected by Gulf leaders. NBC New's Kelly O'Donnell reports what messaging the President is using to redevelop relationships with Middle Eastern countries. July 16, 2022

