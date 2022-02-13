Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call
Just 24 hours after a notable phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Biden had a conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy to discuss rising tensions. This conversation also comes after Zelensky made comments pleading with the U.S. to "stop creating panic in the country." NBC's Josh Lederman reports. Feb. 13, 2022
Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call
