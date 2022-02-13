IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Information Warfare with Russia, in Real Time

    00:18

  • The potential problem with the Kyiv embassy pullout.

    00:34

  • Inside the Obama meeting.

    01:08

  • What Russians think of Putin's latest move.

    00:44

  • Biden to Putin: Consequences of invasion into Ukraine would be 'swift and severe'

    03:00

  • Police removing protesters blocking Canada bridge after judge orders truckers to disperse

    02:28

  • Biden speaks with Putin as Ukraine invasion looms

    03:39

  • Celebrate Black History Month with Film

    05:03

  • Take a selfie, view your tax records

    02:12

  • Joe Rogan apologizes for repeatedly using n-word on his podcast

    04:40

  • Boston mayor on storm: It's a big one here.

    00:28

  • Fmr CIA Agent: Putin is working against himself

    00:58

  • Providence mayor urges residents to stay indoors, non-emergency travel ban in place

    02:51

  • Thousands without power as powerful nor'easter slams East Coast

    02:38

  • Dems react to Sinema censure

    01:03

  • Arizona Democratic Party censures Sen. Sinema

    01:28

  • Senator: voting rights talks ongoing this weekend

    01:28

  • Texas synagogue hostage suspect identified, relative speaks out

    03:02

  • Life after Omicron

    02:53

Weekends with Alex Witt

Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call

02:18

Just 24 hours after a notable phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Biden had a conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy to discuss rising tensions. This conversation also comes after Zelensky made comments pleading with the U.S. to "stop creating panic in the country." NBC's Josh Lederman reports. Feb. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Information Warfare with Russia, in Real Time

    00:18

  • The potential problem with the Kyiv embassy pullout.

    00:34

  • Inside the Obama meeting.

    01:08

  • What Russians think of Putin's latest move.

    00:44

  • Biden to Putin: Consequences of invasion into Ukraine would be 'swift and severe'

    03:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All