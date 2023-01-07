IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'

President Joe Biden congratulated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for getting elected the speaker of the House and said he was ready to work with Republicans. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports on what issues the Republican-controlled House will force on Biden and if a few of his upcoming events could appease them. Jan. 7, 2023

