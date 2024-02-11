Biden cautions Netanyahu about civilians' safety in pending Rafah assault

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Joe Biden cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a call on Sunday morning that Israel should not proceed with an assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah without a plan to ensure civilian safety. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports on Biden's recent criticism of Israel, and how the two leaders agreed that their goal is to see Hamas defeated. Feb. 11, 2024

