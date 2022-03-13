IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Weekends with Alex Witt

Biden administration: There will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine

02:03

NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports on the White House's reaction to the Russian airstrike at a Ukrainian military base, where 35 people were killed and 134 were injured, and says that the White House announced there will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine and that they are completely committed to NATO's Article 5.March 13, 2022

