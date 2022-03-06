IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Video from Russia appears to show Brittney Griner at airport customs

02:38

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia on drug charges after officials found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. The American basketball player faces up to ten years in prison and her family and friends are deeply concerned about her wellbeing. March 6, 2022

