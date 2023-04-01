IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 11 dead in severe storms in Midwest and South

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

    07:39

  • Bob Woodward: This will take months to a year to resolve

    06:11

  • Law enforcement in New York prepares for possible protests

    09:00

  • Michael Beschloss: Where in history have we heard defendants like Trump call for demonstrations?

    02:34

  • Rev. Al: DA Bragg is not motivated by politics

    02:41

  • Mike Pence says no man is above the law and then questions indictment

    03:38

  • Joe: These are very perilous times; there is so much at stake

    02:43

  • Stormy Daniels’ attorney: ‘No man is above the law’

    00:38

  • Trump on indictment: Democrats have ‘done the unthinkable’

    01:55

  • Conspiracy theorists targeting professors, scientists with threats

    03:58

  • How AR-15 bullets impact the human body

    04:44

  • Sheryl Crow: Moms and dads in Tennessee want sensible legislation

    12:31

  • 'Stay curious, be creative' and more leadership traits

    06:46

  • Bipartisan opposition to banning TikTok emerges on Capitol Hill

    03:38

  • Michael Schmidt: It's rich Trump is claiming government is being weaponized against him

    06:56

  • Protesters rally for gun reform at Tennessee state capitol after Nashville shooting

    02:10

  • Army confirms 9 killed in Kentucky Black Hawk helicopter collision

    04:43

  • Red flag laws can help save lives, says former U.S. attorney

    11:10

  • Several casualties reported after two Army Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

    00:29

Weekends with Alex Witt

At least 11 dead in severe storms in Midwest and South

02:35

At least 10 tornados touched down across the South and Midwest, leaving at least 11 dead and dozens injured. Blayne Alexander reports from Wynne, Ark., where a high school has been destroyed.April 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    At least 11 dead in severe storms in Midwest and South

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

    07:39

  • Bob Woodward: This will take months to a year to resolve

    06:11

  • Law enforcement in New York prepares for possible protests

    09:00

  • Michael Beschloss: Where in history have we heard defendants like Trump call for demonstrations?

    02:34

  • Rev. Al: DA Bragg is not motivated by politics

    02:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All