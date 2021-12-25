IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrate Christmas

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump on cousin's texts

    07:23

  • We will beat Covid with vaccinations, ‘not fear’: NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams

    05:29

  • NBA, NFL postpones games due to Covid health and safety protocols

    02:17

  • Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff

    02:02

  • Why vaccinations are still important with Omicron

    01:35

  • Progressives on Sen. Manchin's no on BBB

    03:19

  • Will one little statute be big trouble for Trump?

    03:28

  • "Superimmunity," Explained

    01:15

  • Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday

    02:29

  • Rescue, recovery efforts underway in western Kentucky after catastrophic tornadoes

    04:41

  • Voting Rights a Christmas Present?

    05:05

  • Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike

    03:15

  • New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected

    04:44

  • Former FBI exec: Michigan school shooting "Perfect storm of facts and circumstances"

    00:52

  • "We have not seen any remorse"

    00:51

  • Don't call it a comeback?

    02:38

  • Omicron is out there. Should I still get a booster?

    01:17

  • Germany, Italy, U.K. confirm cases of Covid omicron variant

    02:18

  • IOC president issues statement after speaking to missing tennis star Peng Shuai

    02:40

Weekends with Alex Witt

Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrate Christmas

00:21

A 19-year-old man was arrested after breaching the grounds of Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth and the royal family are celebrating Christmas. Investigators say he was in procession of an "offensive weapon," but did not enter any buildings. Dec. 25, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrate Christmas

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump on cousin's texts

    07:23

  • We will beat Covid with vaccinations, ‘not fear’: NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams

    05:29

  • NBA, NFL postpones games due to Covid health and safety protocols

    02:17

  • Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff

    02:02

  • Why vaccinations are still important with Omicron

    01:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All