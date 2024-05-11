IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arizona educators walkout of first lady event over Gaza
May 11, 202402:20

  • 'He's not going to lose': Trump supporters react to hush money trial

    02:20

  • ‘It should be alarming!’ - anti-Trump Republican votes could be bring Biden closer to second term

    07:35

  • How the Biden administration is responding to criticism of a new rule for asylum-seekers

    02:48

  • ‘Defiant Stormy Daniels’ gave ‘as good as she got’- NYT reporter in the Trump courtroom

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    Arizona educators walkout of first lady event over Gaza

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Latest Israeli evacuation order affects 400,000 people in Rafah

    02:00

  • Trump wears ‘a badge of honor’ for being ‘sleazy’ - niece of Donald Trump

    09:38

  • Stormy Daniels 'delivered’ for the prosecution in her critical testimony

    10:39

  • Several major rivers expected to crest in Texas as flood waters rise

    03:12

  • CIA director to travel to Israel for continued hostage-ceasefire talks

    01:22

  • University of Pennsylvania encampment enters 11th day

    02:57

  • UT Austin professor shows support for students demonstrators on campus

    02:47

  • ‘Point out the sleaze’ - How the prosecution’s strategy could play out in Trump’s criminal trial

    09:41

  • USC protesters vow to return after tents cleared by police

    01:57

  • ‘Puppies poll pretty well’: Political panel reacts to Kristi Noem’s defense for killing her dog

    08:56

  • Trump compares the Biden administration to the 'Gestapo'

    00:49

  • ‘Embrace our shared humanity’ - One Rabbi’s message to pro-Palestinian student protestors

    06:20

  • Severe flooding in Texas causes hundreds of dramatic rescues

    02:47

  • Hope Hicks testimony provided the ‘mic drop moment’ for prosecutors - former federal prosecutor

    08:18

  • Police move in on protesters at University of Virginia

    04:25

Weekends with Alex Witt

Arizona educators walkout of first lady event over Gaza

02:20

First lady Jill Biden delivered remarks at a campaign event in downtown Phoenix on the challenges that teachers face in Arizona. Many educators walked out of the event over the conflict in Gaza, including a fourth grade teacher who expressed disappointment over the situation. May 11, 2024

  • 'He's not going to lose': Trump supporters react to hush money trial

    02:20

  • ‘It should be alarming!’ - anti-Trump Republican votes could be bring Biden closer to second term

    07:35

  • How the Biden administration is responding to criticism of a new rule for asylum-seekers

    02:48

  • ‘Defiant Stormy Daniels’ gave ‘as good as she got’- NYT reporter in the Trump courtroom

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    Arizona educators walkout of first lady event over Gaza

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Latest Israeli evacuation order affects 400,000 people in Rafah

    02:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All