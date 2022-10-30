IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two Americans killed in Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    American among at least 153 killed during Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    59 killed, 150 injured in large crowd surge at Halloween event in Seoul

    00:39

  • Russia suspends participation in grain export deal with Ukraine

    00:19

  • NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters

    04:48

  • Good news about inflation?

    01:06

  • One burning question for Trump

    00:43

  • Florida residents return home to see devastation first hand

    02:25

  • Florida county warns of possible levee breach, could cause flooding for 70 homes

    04:57

  • Ian approaches with uncertain power as coastal residents prep: ‘It’s a part of living in Florida’

    02:42

  • Kicked Out of Mar-A-Lago

    01:20

  • Nearly half a million Canadians without power as Fiona makes landfall

    02:15

  • Tropical Storm Ian set to strengthen into hurricane before hitting Florida panhandle

    03:15

  • Biden, The Queen, and more

    15:48

  • State Reception for the Queen

    04:14

  • Mourning the Queen

    10:16

  • 'Decent, honorable and all about service:' Bidens pay respects to queen in London

    01:07

  • Tropical Storm Fiona upgraded to hurricane as Puerto Rico prepares for power outages

    02:41

  • 'I turned and I ran': Former royal chef describes meeting the Queen’s 12 corgis

    00:31

  • President Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    02:36

Weekends with Alex Witt

American among at least 153 killed during Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

02:39

At least 153 people were killed, including at least one American, during a crowd surge at a Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports. Oct. 30, 2022

  • Two Americans killed in Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    American among at least 153 killed during Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    59 killed, 150 injured in large crowd surge at Halloween event in Seoul

    00:39

  • Russia suspends participation in grain export deal with Ukraine

    00:19

  • NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters

    04:48

  • Good news about inflation?

    01:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All