IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nephew speaks out following release of his 72-year-old aunt from Hamas captivity

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    ADC calls on FBI to investigate Vermont shooting on Palestinians as 'hate' motivated

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    'We prayed today would come,' family of 4-year-old released hostage says

    01:23

  • Agencies scramble to deliver aid to Gaza on third day of cease-fire 

    05:02

  • Video shows third group of hostages released by Hamas

    05:54

  • Biden celebrates release of 4-year-old hostage

    08:19

  • What the release of hostages means for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war

    07:40

  • 4-year-old American girl released by Hamas on day 3 of cease-fire

    02:10

  • Third round of hostages released by Hamas to the Red Cross

    06:34

  • One American may be among the third round of hostage exchange

    01:56

  • Names of hostages released by group representing their families

    02:57

  • 13 Israeli, four Thai national hostages in IDF custody in Israel

    01:41

  • 13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreign nationals arrive at Rafah crossing

    01:01

  • Hamas releases second group of hostages to Red Cross

    07:13

  • 'No Americans today' White House says no American hostages released

    03:15

  • Biden spoke with Emir and prime minister of Qatar to resolve hostage release issues

    04:41

  • Qatari official says second round of hostage and prisoner exchange back on

    04:36

  • Second round of hostage releases delayed over alleged violations

    02:55

  • Families of hostages held by Hamas hope for release of loved ones

    06:47

  • Second round of hostages to be released amid ceasefire

    03:09

Weekends with Alex Witt

ADC calls on FBI to investigate Vermont shooting on Palestinians as 'hate' motivated

02:56

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee said they are “praying for a full recovery” after three Palestinian students were shot on their way to dinner in Vermont. The ADC also called on the FBI to investigate the shooting as "hate" motivated. Nov. 26, 2023

  • Nephew speaks out following release of his 72-year-old aunt from Hamas captivity

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    ADC calls on FBI to investigate Vermont shooting on Palestinians as 'hate' motivated

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    'We prayed today would come,' family of 4-year-old released hostage says

    01:23

  • Agencies scramble to deliver aid to Gaza on third day of cease-fire 

    05:02

  • Video shows third group of hostages released by Hamas

    05:54

  • Biden celebrates release of 4-year-old hostage

    08:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All