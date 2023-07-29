IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blinken warns economic support for Niger in jeopardy following attempted coup

    04:31
  • Now Playing

    A new take on the timeline in the Trump classified documents indictment

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr Jan 6 Cmte Spox on significance of so-called “War Room”

    08:17

  • Fmr. Trump insider on Jack Smith & the so-called 'War Room'

    09:26

  • Country music video outrage

    05:48

  • Mark Meadows joked about voter fraud claims then repeated same claims to Trump days later, WaPo

    03:31

  • Trump’s third indictment?

    01:30

  • Florida's new questionable twist in school teachings

    00:34

  • North Korea fires missile into sea but no word on detained U.S. soldier

    02:49

  • The dangers of extreme heat explained

    03:39

  • 'They clearly smell blood in the water': Trump launches blistering new attack on Ron DeSantis

    03:53

  • 'I know exactly who that is': Barking dog led couple to escaped inmate

    02:35

  • Melania Trump sparks new controversy despite ‘noticeable’ absence from campaign trail

    02:24

  • Rep. Moulton: U.S. military being harmed 'not because of the Russian or Chinese, but because of a United States Senator from Alabama'

    05:15

  • Millions of Americans under heat advisories amid dangerous temperatures

    02:15

  • What to expect from Friday's first pre-trial conference in Trump classified docs case

    05:34

  • New York City scooter-riding gunman taken into custody

    01:52

  • Two new cases of malaria found in Florida

    02:24

  • GOP sets Iowa Caucus date for January 15

    01:50

  • Rep. Ted Lieu blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘totally made-up’ effort to wipe away Trump impeachments

    03:41

Weekends with Alex Witt

A new take on the timeline in the Trump classified documents indictment

02:16

MSNBC’s Alex Witt walks through what we know with Charles Coleman, former Brooklyn, New York prosecutor.July 29, 2023

  • Blinken warns economic support for Niger in jeopardy following attempted coup

    04:31
  • Now Playing

    A new take on the timeline in the Trump classified documents indictment

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr Jan 6 Cmte Spox on significance of so-called “War Room”

    08:17

  • Fmr. Trump insider on Jack Smith & the so-called 'War Room'

    09:26

  • Country music video outrage

    05:48

  • Mark Meadows joked about voter fraud claims then repeated same claims to Trump days later, WaPo

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All