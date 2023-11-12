IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    5 U.S. military service members killed in training mission

Weekends with Alex Witt

5 U.S. military service members killed in training mission

Five American service members died after an aircraft crashed during a routine training mission in the Mediterranean Sea. According to the U.S. European Command, the service members died during an air refueling mission. Nov. 12, 2023

    5 U.S. military service members killed in training mission

