IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    2024 GOP candidates respond to Israel attacks

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Fighting between IDF and Hamas fighters continues inside Israel

    03:41

  • Palestinian-Americans hold rally in Chicago

    02:32

  • McCaffrey: Ground invasion of Gaza would be a 'bloody mess'

    07:08

  • Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from Israel

    02:20

  • 'The most terrifying thing is her voice': Friend of woman kidnapped on video speaks out

    01:46

  • Biden tells Netanyahu more defense support is coming

    02:50

  • Did Israel depend too much on technology for intelligence?

    01:57

  • Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: Hamas 'will pay a price they have never paid before'

    04:23

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack ‘raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities’

    07:36

  • Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

    01:54

  • Lawmakers receiving regular updates on Hamas-Israel fighting

    02:27

  • Dinner with the Trumps

    01:16

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'This latest case has really got him pretty nervous and scared'

    05:40

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'I feel bad for any staffer who is around that man right now'

    01:03

  • Government shutdown threat

    05:11

  • Former Jan 6th spokesperson reacts to allegations against Giuliani

    09:16

  • Trump would 'constantly jot down notes': Fmr. WH aide on classified documents case

    05:19

  • McCarthy: Americans should not expect a government shutdown

    02:11

  • An insider’s take on the Trump bombshell allegations

    09:50

Weekends with Alex Witt

2024 GOP candidates respond to Israel attacks

05:19

NBC News' Alec Hernández and Jonathan Allen report on how Republican presidential candidates have reacted to the attacks on Israel and how some are blaming President Biden and his administration.Oct. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    2024 GOP candidates respond to Israel attacks

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Fighting between IDF and Hamas fighters continues inside Israel

    03:41

  • Palestinian-Americans hold rally in Chicago

    02:32

  • McCaffrey: Ground invasion of Gaza would be a 'bloody mess'

    07:08

  • Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from Israel

    02:20

  • 'The most terrifying thing is her voice': Friend of woman kidnapped on video speaks out

    01:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All