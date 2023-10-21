IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

20 aid trucks allowed into Gaza, Israel prepares for ground offensive

02:55

NBC's Josh Lederman reports on how the Israeli strategy has changed in light of the American hostage release from Hamas and aid into Gaza. The Israeli military said they have made recent decisions to expand the operations underway, and that they intend to proceed with the ground offensive. Oct. 21, 2023

