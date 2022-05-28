IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hundreds of Texas line up to donate blood after Uvalde school shooting

    01:09
  • Now Playing

    'We will not let those motivated by hate separate us': Harris honors oldest Buffalo shooting victim

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Baby formula shipment aims to ease supply bottleneck as families struggle

    05:17

  • Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

    03:02

  • The gentleness of George Floyd

    00:44

  • How America failed George Floyd

    03:10

  • First emergency flights on baby formula expected from Europe to arrive in U.S.

    02:33

  • Kathy Barnette surges in Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary leaving GOP concerned

    02:42

  • Abortion rights supporters participate in 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest on National Mall

    03:30

  • Abortion rights activists outside SCOTUS: ‘Everyone should have a choice’

    02:11

  • Why the Roe v. Wade Leak Happened.

    03:27

  • U.S. G-7 leaders announce new sanctions on Russia following virtual meeting with Zelenskyy

    02:34

  • Jill Biden travels to Romania, Slovakia focused on 'mental health needs' of Ukrainian refugees

    02:43

  • Pelosi becomes highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    02:53

  • Supporters celebrate French President Macron's re-election

    02:07

  • Is the Desantis Disney move legal?

    02:05

  • Odesa residents ‘scared’ after missile strike hits civilian building

    03:06

  • Video shows aftermath of explosions in Kharkiv that killed one, injured 18

    00:21

  • Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive

    02:17

  • Watch: British Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    03:14

Weekends with Alex Witt

'We will not let those motivated by hate separate us': Harris honors oldest Buffalo shooting victim

01:58

Vice President Kamala Harris honored the oldest Buffalo grocery store shooting victim by delivering remarks at a funeral service. She spoke about maintaining strength in the community following the attack and said, "strength is not based on who you beat down its based on who you lift up."May 28, 2022

  • Hundreds of Texas line up to donate blood after Uvalde school shooting

    01:09
  • Now Playing

    'We will not let those motivated by hate separate us': Harris honors oldest Buffalo shooting victim

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Baby formula shipment aims to ease supply bottleneck as families struggle

    05:17

  • Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

    03:02

  • The gentleness of George Floyd

    00:44

  • How America failed George Floyd

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All