‘The train is coming’: DA Willis puts Trump on blast amid massive legal jeopardy
March 24, 202408:00
Weekends with Alex Witt

MSNBC's Alex Witt is joined by Civil Rights Attorney and MSNBC Legal Analyst Charles Coleman to discuss Trump's new warning from Fani Willis and more of the former president's mounting legal woes.March 24, 2024

