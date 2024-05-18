IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Sometimes the bully needs to be slapped in the mouth!’: political analyst on Capitol Hill spat
May 18, 202406:46

Eddie Glaude, Princeton professor and MSNBC political analyst, comments on the chaos gripping Congress this week, new revelations about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, and a commencement speech by President Biden.May 18, 2024

