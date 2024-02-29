IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Radical Reparations’ author: Reparations are ‘bigger than just a check or just money’
Feb. 29, 202405:16
Weekends with Alex Witt

Marcus Anthony Hunter, UCLA Professor of Sociology and African American studies discusses reparations for the Black community and his new book ‘Radical Reparations: Healing the Soul of a Nation’ with MSNBC’s Alex Witt.Feb. 29, 2024

