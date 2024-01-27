'Wasn't enough to make him stop': Trump lashes out at Carroll 93 times on social media this week

On Friday, a jury ordered Donald Trump to pay a whopping $83.3 million in punitive damages for repeatedly defaming E. Jean Carroll. Hugo Lowell and Joyce Vance, a personal friend of Carroll’s, join Alex Witt to discuss Trump’s reaction to the verdict, his statement announcing he plans to appeal Carroll verdict, and whether E. Jean Carroll could file a third defamation suit for Trump's comments about her recently, including 42 Truth Social posts about her on Monday, 37 on Wednesday, and another 16 posts while he was in court on Friday, the same day the verdict was released.Jan. 27, 2024