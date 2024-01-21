IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

AWW_01/20_2

05:36

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who led the Capitol Security Review after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, talks to NBC's Christine Romans about the high number of investigations into threats against lawmakers and fears of a repeat attack on the Capitol.Jan. 21, 2024

