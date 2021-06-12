"I was particularly struck with what we used to call during Watergate days, the non-denial denial." Member of Foreign Affairs Committee reacts to NBC's exclusive Vladimir Putin interview.02:21
Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly, member of the House Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs Committees, weighed in after watching some of the interview, adding, "I was also struck by those descriptions of Trump and I don't mean this facetiously but frankly, those words could have come out of a lot of mouths of Republican enablers in the Republican Congress."