WITT_05/26

  • "Consumers are reaching a tipping point." Why prices are coming down at some retail chains.

  • "He's doing what authoritarians around the world do," Former counterintelligence agent on Donald Trump's attacks on FBI, DOJ

    'The evidence was very strong,' former prosecutor on what to expect from Donald Trump jury

  • Widespread destruction from storms and tornadoes across 5 states leaves multiple dead

  • Louisiana State Rep on new law making abortion pills controlled substances: “I absolutely suspect this to become a national issue.”

  • Trump could face hostile crowd during speech at Libertarian convention

  • 'He lives in his little silo,' former prosecutor on why Donald Trump carries around stacks of papers

  • 'A whopper even by Trumpian standards,' former federal prosecutor on why Jack Smith is pushing back on Trump assassination claims

  • 'Donald Trump knows that he is lying. He is lying about what happened.'

  • Biden underscores America's role in world affairs in West Point speech

  • Why prosecutors in the documents case are asking to limit Trump's public statements

  • This whole thing is unprecedented": Dave Aronberg on Donald Trump's hush money case

  • 'Donald Trump wants a professional wrestling match.' Strategists discuss the upcoming presidential debates

  • Rep. Moulton says: 'What President Biden is doing is the right thing to protect American workers'

  • Rudy Giuliani served indictment papers during his 80th birthday party

  • Two on board Iran President Raisi's crashed helicopter contacted rescuers

  • Biden addresses Israel-Hamas war and extremism during Morehouse College speech

  • Democratic Rep.: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has ‘no business sitting on any committees in Congress’

  • Justice Alito should ‘distance himself as far as possible’ from this controversy: former prosecutor

Weekends with Alex Witt

Peter Strzok, former FBI counterintelligence agent spoke with MSNBC's Alex Witt after prosecutors said the former president had made ‘grossly misleading’ assertions about the FBI’s search of Mar-A-Lago.May 26, 2024

    'The evidence was very strong,' former prosecutor on what to expect from Donald Trump jury

  • Widespread destruction from storms and tornadoes across 5 states leaves multiple dead

  • Louisiana State Rep on new law making abortion pills controlled substances: “I absolutely suspect this to become a national issue.”

