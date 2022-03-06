IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    "Everyone is panicking in Moscow"

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the call with Zelenskyy

    01:16

  • Zelenskyy pleas for more aid from U.S. lawmakers

    02:27

  • Ukrainian refugee crisis grows as Russian invasion intensifies

    02:24

  • Why it's important to publicize Brittney Griner's case

    00:26

  • Vindman on 'Russia's lack of strategy & tactics'

    01:09

  • American basketball player Brittney Griner detained in Russia

    03:16

  • State Department issues travel warning urging Americans to leave Russia immediately 

    02:03

  • EU shutting down airspace to Russian-controlled aircraft

    01:21

  • Keeping Russian hack attacks from going viral.

    01:24

  • Texas primary election just days away

    02:17

  • Russian businesses are worried.

    02:02

  • Inside Kharkiv as Russian troops attempt to advance.

    02:45

  • Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine

    02:48

  • Senior Defense official: U.S. has indications Russians are frustrated by lack of progress

    02:11

  • U.S. authorizes $350M more in military aid to Ukraine amid NATO response force activation

    02:48

  • U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion

    04:34

  • U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion

    04:34

  • Harris County, Texas calls for help from DOJ

    02:17

  • Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid, experiencing ‘mild cold-like symptoms’

    02:08

Weekends with Alex Witt

"Everyone is panicking in Moscow"

00:48

Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, explains why the pressure needs to stay on Putin.March 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    "Everyone is panicking in Moscow"

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the call with Zelenskyy

    01:16

  • Zelenskyy pleas for more aid from U.S. lawmakers

    02:27

  • Ukrainian refugee crisis grows as Russian invasion intensifies

    02:24

  • Why it's important to publicize Brittney Griner's case

    00:26

  • Vindman on 'Russia's lack of strategy & tactics'

    01:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All