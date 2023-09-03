IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘Abnormally bad:’ Burning Man attendee describes escape through mud

Weekends with Alex Witt

Weekends with Alex Witt

'Abnormally bad:' Burning Man attendee describes escape through mud

Organizers for the Burning Man festival issued a shelter-in-place recommendation for the more than 70,000 attendees after heavy rains hit the desert region. NBC News’ Liz Kreutz talked with one attendee who managed to make it out of the area about his experience.Sept. 3, 2023

