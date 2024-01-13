‘A temper tantrum thrown by a toddler’: Trump launches wild attack on N.Y. judge

Former federal prosecutor Kristy Greenberg joins Alex Witt to discuss Trump’s “temper tantrum” in a New York courtroom this week, when the former president verbally attacked Judge Engoron, just hours after the Judge received a bomb threat. “He is fanning the flames and he poses a grave danger to any civil servant who may deliver some measure of accountability to him,” Greenberg says. She also explains why he won’t get away with anything similar before Judge Kaplan in federal court this week. “Judge Kaplan is a tough cookie; he suffers no fools and there will be no nonsense in his courtroom.”Jan. 13, 2024