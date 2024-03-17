IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘A national security nightmare’: How Trump's debts could influence his actions as president
March 17, 202404:11

  • ‘There is a distrust towards the US government’: Why locals in Little Haiti are hesitant to speak on crisis

    03:02

  • Ordeal with Fani Willis represents the intersection between race and gender

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    ‘A national security nightmare’: How Trump's debts could influence his actions as president

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Kremlin reporting 2024 election voter turnout is bigger than 2018

    04:43

  • How law enforcement may approach suspect in New Jersey hostage situation

    02:53

  • Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

    02:06

  • Pennsylvania police say gunman killed 3 people and carjacked driver

    01:56

  • U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti 

    02:26

  • 'Where do Nikki Haley's votes go?': Analysts discuss what happens next

    14:07

  • Fmr. Trump White House counsel: 'The facts are terrible'

    09:13

  • New Study: Turnout GAP Grows Between White and Black Voters 

    05:17

  • Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning

    02:18

  • 'Completely wrong.' Journalist describes what Trump-related lawyers said about his new book

    07:07

  • Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire

    02:55

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways

    03:09

  • U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan

    02:20

  • ‘Radical Reparations’ author: Reparations are ‘bigger than just a check or just money’

    05:16

  • Zelenskyy on possibility of losing American aid: 'We will lose a lot of people'

    04:57

  • Zelenskyy hopes to offer peace plan to Russia

    04:59

Weekends with Alex Witt

‘A national security nightmare’: How Trump's debts could influence his actions as president

04:11

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston joins Alex Witt to discuss his reporting about how Trump’s mounting legal debts leave him susceptible to the interests of foreign governments, why the Constitution fails to protect us from these concerns, and how unprecedented the danger is for our democracy. “People are going to have leverage over him to the tune of well over half a billion dollars in the E. Jean Carroll and New York fraud cases… we’ve never had a president subject to leverage by anyone or anything like that,” Johnston explains.March 17, 2024

  • ‘There is a distrust towards the US government’: Why locals in Little Haiti are hesitant to speak on crisis

    03:02

  • Ordeal with Fani Willis represents the intersection between race and gender

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    ‘A national security nightmare’: How Trump's debts could influence his actions as president

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Kremlin reporting 2024 election voter turnout is bigger than 2018

    04:43

  • How law enforcement may approach suspect in New Jersey hostage situation

    02:53

  • Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

    02:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All