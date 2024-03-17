‘A national security nightmare’: How Trump's debts could influence his actions as president

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston joins Alex Witt to discuss his reporting about how Trump’s mounting legal debts leave him susceptible to the interests of foreign governments, why the Constitution fails to protect us from these concerns, and how unprecedented the danger is for our democracy. “People are going to have leverage over him to the tune of well over half a billion dollars in the E. Jean Carroll and New York fraud cases… we’ve never had a president subject to leverage by anyone or anything like that,” Johnston explains.March 17, 2024