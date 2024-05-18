IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘A machine of anger’: The difference between Donald Trump’s debates in 2016, 2020, and 2024
May 18, 202406:47
    'A machine of anger': The difference between Donald Trump's debates in 2016, 2020, and 2024

Weekends with Alex Witt

‘A machine of anger’: The difference between Donald Trump’s debates in 2016, 2020, and 2024

06:47

Ahead of two debates by President Biden and former President Trump, Philippe Reines, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, joins Alex Witt to talk about the debates and his time standing in as Trump in debate prep for Hillary Clinton in 2016.May 18, 2024

    'A machine of anger': The difference between Donald Trump's debates in 2016, 2020, and 2024

