IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wake up with Morning Joe: Now available to watch live on Peacock

  • Now Playing

    U.S. journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Shootings take emotional toll on U.S. school system

    05:57

  • Trump slams potential 2024 GOP rival DeSantis

    06:11

  • U.S. Congressional Committee Sheds Light on Alleged Genocide in China's Xinjiang Region

    05:19

  • Republicans blame Biden for looming debt crisis

    05:08

  • Democrats see downside in Trump's NY case

    05:19

  • Biden issues first veto of his presidency

    04:57

  • 20 years since the beginning of the war in Iraq

    04:22

  • Biden's budget prioritizes working people, says House member

    05:00

  • Trump prepares extensive opposition file on 'Ron DeSanctimonious'

    05:02

  • The state of policing in America

    05:10

  • Anti-Ukraine rhetoric among 2024 GOP contenders

    04:54

  • Pence slams Trump over Jan. 6 attack as he eyes 2024 run

    02:54

  • Biden lays out $6.8T budget proposal

    05:40

  • Biden lays out $6.8T budget proposal

    05:40

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger's last act

    05:13

  • Intelligence suggests pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines, report says

    03:38

  • 58 percent of New Hampshire GOP voters back Trump for primary

    04:53

  • Hope Hicks meets with Manhattan prosecutors: NYT

    05:18

  • 2024 GOP candidates largely avoid discussing Trump

    04:56

Way Too Early

U.S. journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges

02:39

Russian authorities said Thursday they had arrested a U.S. journalist with The Wall Street Journal on spying charges. March 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.S. journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Shootings take emotional toll on U.S. school system

    05:57

  • Trump slams potential 2024 GOP rival DeSantis

    06:11

  • U.S. Congressional Committee Sheds Light on Alleged Genocide in China's Xinjiang Region

    05:19

  • Republicans blame Biden for looming debt crisis

    05:08

  • Democrats see downside in Trump's NY case

    05:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All