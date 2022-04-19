TSA will no longer enforce mask mandate

- Now Playing
TSA will no longer enforce mask mandate06:23
- UP NEXT
Congratulations to Cat and Ben00:24
Europe, U.S. considering additional sanctions on Russia04:52
U.S. says Russia 'repositioning' forces to mount offensive in East Ukraine21:53
Biden's pledge to create millions of jobs hits a challenge03:33
Biden plans to tap oil reserves to control gas prices06:09
President Zelenskyy warns Ukrainians to stay vigilant05:04
Biden announces energy agreement between U.S. and Europe00:35
'It's so painful': Kharkiv resident, now in Poland, details fleeing Ukraine04:44
U.S. rolls out new sanctions against Russia, Belarus04:38
White House unveils new U.S. Covid plan05:48
Biden stressed importance of democracies over autocracies: White House06:05
Ukrainian president hailed as hero for democracy06:46
Ukraine crisis takes center stage at Munich Security Conference04:09
Russia says it has begun pulling back some troops from around Ukraine06:07
Haass: Diplomacy could work but it's up to Putin to decide he wants it06:41
President Biden visits NYC to discuss fighting crime05:43
President Biden chooses Supreme Court nomination team04:24
U.N. Security Council to meet over Ukraine crisis04:27
House member emphasizes importance of infrastructure spending04:47
- Now Playing
TSA will no longer enforce mask mandate06:23
- UP NEXT
Congratulations to Cat and Ben00:24
Europe, U.S. considering additional sanctions on Russia04:52
U.S. says Russia 'repositioning' forces to mount offensive in East Ukraine21:53
Biden's pledge to create millions of jobs hits a challenge03:33
Biden plans to tap oil reserves to control gas prices06:09
Play All