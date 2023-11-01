Trump sues to ensure ballot access in Michigan

- Now Playing
Trump sues to ensure ballot access in Michigan01:05
- UP NEXT
Colorado trial tests if 14th Amendment can keep Trump off 2024 ballot06:10
Speaker Johnson says stand-alone Israel aid bill to be considered this week04:55
New speaker dismisses new gun safety legislation06:01
DeSantis on Trump: 'Lost the zip on his fastball'03:22
Trump blames Biden for Israel-Hamas war in unfocused, angry speech05:54
Nine Republicans join House speaker race04:35
Third House Speaker vote scheduled for Friday06:11
Trump told to quiet down at NY civil fraud trial00:36
President Biden arrives in Israel08:48
U.S. troops told to prepare for deployment in response to Israel-Hamas war05:52
Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel06:07
Rep. Scalise withdraws from speaker race05:59
House GOP delays vote on next speaker after Republicans nominate Scalise06:37
House GOP stalls push for linked Israel and Ukraine aid05:10
McCarthy says he would return as Speaker04:32
Movement within GOP to stop Trump melting away: Axios04:45
Recent polls show Haley overtaking DeSantis06:08
Biden calls allies to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine04:49
Pediatricians, parents struggle to get updated Covid vaccine for kids04:47
- Now Playing
Trump sues to ensure ballot access in Michigan01:05
- UP NEXT
Colorado trial tests if 14th Amendment can keep Trump off 2024 ballot06:10
Speaker Johnson says stand-alone Israel aid bill to be considered this week04:55
New speaker dismisses new gun safety legislation06:01
DeSantis on Trump: 'Lost the zip on his fastball'03:22
Trump blames Biden for Israel-Hamas war in unfocused, angry speech05:54
Play All