Trump hails 'wonderful' Hannibal Lecter at New Jersey rally

Former President Trump, speaking at a New Jersey rally, made an unusual comparison of migrants to Hannibal Lecter, calling the fictional character "wonderful." Meanwhile, President Biden was busy on the West Coast, engaging in fundraisers and criticizing Trump's rhetoric. Biden is gearing up for a return to the West Coast for a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles next month, and plans an early summer fundraiser with Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Associated Press' Darlene Superville joins Way Too Early to discuss the contrasting campaign strategies.May 13, 2024