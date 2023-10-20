IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump told to quiet down at NY civil fraud trial

    00:36

  • President Biden arrives in Israel

    08:48

  • U.S. troops told to prepare for deployment in response to Israel-Hamas war

    05:52

  • Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

    06:07

  • Rep. Scalise withdraws from speaker race

    05:59

  • House GOP delays vote on next speaker after Republicans nominate Scalise

    06:37

  • House GOP stalls push for linked Israel and Ukraine aid

    05:10

  • McCarthy says he would return as Speaker

    04:32

  • Movement within GOP to stop Trump melting away: Axios

    04:45

  • Recent polls show Haley overtaking DeSantis

    06:08

  • Biden calls allies to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine

    04:49

  • Pediatricians, parents struggle to get updated Covid vaccine for kids

    04:47

  • Trump blasts judge and AG ahead of NY fraud trial

    01:43

  • Federal employees prepare for government shutdown

    05:32

  • 'It's up to Republicans': House Democrat on shutdown possibility

    06:04

  • Speaker McCarthy is making a choice to cave, says House member

    05:16

  • Biden set to join UAW picket line in Michigan

    04:31

  • White House creates gun violence prevention office

    06:34

  • AG Garland grilled by House GOP at hearing

    06:55

  • White House will no longer visit Detroit

    04:46

Way Too Early

Third House Speaker vote scheduled for Friday

06:11

The path to a new House Speaker for Republicans on Friday remains uncertain. The next House speaker vote is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday as the bid to empower interim Speaker Patrick McHenry fails.Oct. 20, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Trump told to quiet down at NY civil fraud trial

    00:36

  • President Biden arrives in Israel

    08:48

  • U.S. troops told to prepare for deployment in response to Israel-Hamas war

    05:52

  • Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

    06:07

  • Rep. Scalise withdraws from speaker race

    05:59

  • House GOP delays vote on next speaker after Republicans nominate Scalise

    06:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All