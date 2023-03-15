IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The state of policing in America

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Anti-Ukraine rhetoric among 2024 GOP contenders

    04:54

  • Pence slams Trump over Jan. 6 attack as he eyes 2024 run

    02:54

  • Biden lays out $6.8T budget proposal

    05:40

  • Biden lays out $6.8T budget proposal

    05:40

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger's last act

    05:13

  • Intelligence suggests pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines, report says

    03:38

  • 58 percent of New Hampshire GOP voters back Trump for primary

    04:53

  • Hope Hicks meets with Manhattan prosecutors: NYT

    05:18

  • 2024 GOP candidates largely avoid discussing Trump

    04:56

  • Examining Covid's origin

    04:49

  • U.S. stocks on track to end February lower

    03:29

  • Energy Dept. determines with 'low confidence' Covid may have originated from Chinese lab leak

    04:23

  • Ukraine war enters its second year

    04:18

  • Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine to mark one year after Russia's invasion

    04:55

  • Biden and Xi meet as U.S.-China tensions rise

    06:50

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: We heard from Biden at a time that is going to matter

    06:13

  • Secret Service under fire again following VP Kamala Harris' motorcade accident

    01:01

  • U.S. cautious about declaring premature victory for Ukraine's counteroffensive

    05:12

  • National test scores fall to lowest levels in decades

    04:24

Way Too Early

The state of policing in America

05:10

Professor and former police officer Neil Gross joins Way Too Early to discuss his new book "Walk the Walk: How Three Police Chiefs Defied the Odds and Changed Cop Culture'March 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The state of policing in America

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Anti-Ukraine rhetoric among 2024 GOP contenders

    04:54

  • Pence slams Trump over Jan. 6 attack as he eyes 2024 run

    02:54

  • Biden lays out $6.8T budget proposal

    05:40

  • Biden lays out $6.8T budget proposal

    05:40

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger's last act

    05:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All